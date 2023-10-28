The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Myers score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Myers scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Myers has zero points on the power play.

Myers' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

