MAC teams were in action for two games in the Week 9 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Week 9 MAC Results

Western Michigan 45 Eastern Michigan 21

  • Pregame Favorite: Western Michigan (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 48.5

Western Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Hayden Wolff (15-for-26, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jalen Buckley (25 ATT, 138 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Kenneth Womack (9 TAR, 5 REC, 50 YDS)

Eastern Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Austin Smith (15-for-25, 231 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Samson Evans (8 ATT, 26 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jaylon Jackson (9 TAR, 9 REC, 111 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Eastern MichiganWestern Michigan
317Total Yards421
289Passing Yards169
28Rushing Yards252
4Turnovers1

Next Week's MAC Games

