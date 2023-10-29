The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 130 - Trail Blazers 93

Trail Blazers vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 9.5)

76ers (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-37.0)

76ers (-37.0) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.3

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

With 113.4 points per game on offense, the Trail Blazers were 19th in the NBA last year. On defense, they surrendered 117.4 points per contest, which ranked 23rd in the league.

While Portland was in the bottom five in the NBA in rebounds per game with 40.5 (third-worst), it ranked 14th in the league with 43.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Trail Blazers put up 24.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 22nd in the NBA.

Portland averaged 13.7 turnovers per game (19th-ranked in league). It forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

The Trail Blazers drained 12.9 treys per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) last season, while owning a 36.5% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).

