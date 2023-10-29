In the Week 8 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Colby Parkinson hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson has also contributed with 11 receptions for 132 yards. He's been targeted 17 times, resulting in 22 yards per game.

Parkinson, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0

