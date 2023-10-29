D.K. Metcalf was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns (at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Metcalf's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Metcalf has been targeted 32 times, with season stats of 337 yards on 22 receptions (15.3 per catch) and two TDs.

D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury report this week: D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/knee): 0 Rec Noah Fant (LP/toe): 12 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Metcalf 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 22 337 78 2 15.3

Metcalf Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0

