D.K. Metcalf vs. Denzel Ward: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
D.K. Metcalf against the Cleveland Browns pass defense and Denzel Ward is a matchup to watch in Week 8, when the Seahawks play the Browns at Lumen Field. We have stats and insights available for you below.
Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns
|45.7
|9.1
|43
|109
|8.30
D.K. Metcalf vs. Denzel Ward Insights
D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense
- D.K. Metcalf's 337 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has collected 22 catches and two touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Seattle is No. 21 in the league, with 1,345 (224.2 per game).
- The Seahawks are 15th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 24.
- Seattle has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 32.3 times per contest, which is ninth in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Seahawks have thrown the ball 32 times this year, placing them 12th in the league.
Denzel Ward & the Browns' Defense
- Denzel Ward has a team-leading one interception to go along with 18 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Cleveland ranks first in the NFL with 149.2 passing yards allowed per contest. It ranks fourth in passing TDs allowed (six).
- So far this year, the Browns' defense has been clicking, as it ranks sixth in the league with 19.2 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks first with 1,458 total yards allowed (243 per game).
- Cleveland has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.
- The Browns have allowed a touchdown pass to five players this season.
D.K. Metcalf vs. Denzel Ward Advanced Stats
|D.K. Metcalf
|Denzel Ward
|Rec. Targets
|32
|34
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|22
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.3
|16
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|337
|18
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|67.4
|3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|78
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
