Will D'Wayne Eskridge Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D'Wayne Eskridge was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Seattle Seahawks match up with the Cleveland Browns at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Take a look at Eskridge's stats below.
In terms of last year's season stats, Eskridge was targeted 13 times and had seven catches for 58 yards (8.3 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for 10 yards.
D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- D.K. Metcalf (FP/ribs): 22 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Noah Fant (LP/toe): 12 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Eskridge 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|7
|58
|46
|0
|8.3
Eskridge Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|3
|3
|39
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|2
|0
|0
|0
