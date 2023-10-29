Deandre Ayton and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Ayton, in his last game, had 14 points and 15 rebounds in a 102-97 loss to the Magic.

In this article we will dive into Ayton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-102)

Over 14.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-139)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the league last season, conceding 110.9 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the NBA last season, allowing 41.2 per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers gave up 24.2 per game last year, ranking them sixth in the league.

Defensively, the 76ers gave up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, fifth in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 31 14 7 0 0 1 1

