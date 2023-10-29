When Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes the field for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smith-Njigba will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba has hauled in 20 balls (on 32 targets) for 173 yards (28.8 per game) and one score this campaign.

Smith-Njigba has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1

Rep Jaxon Smith-Njigba with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.