Jerami Grant and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grant, in his last action, had 15 points and two steals in a 102-97 loss to the Magic.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Grant, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-111)

Over 17.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Over 2.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Looking to bet on one or more of Grant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the league last year, allowing 110.9 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the NBA last season, giving up 41.2 per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers allowed 24.2 per contest last year, ranking them sixth in the NBA.

Allowing 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, the 76ers were fifth in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jerami Grant vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 42 24 10 2 3 0 1 1/19/2023 39 24 5 0 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.