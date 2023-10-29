Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Walker's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Entering Week 8, Walker has 109 carries for 450 yards and six touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 13 receptions (16 targets) for 106 yards.

Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Seahawks have two other running backs on the injury report this week: Kenny McIntosh (LP/knee): 0 Rush Att Zach Charbonnet (LP/hamstring): 23 Rush Att; 109 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 6 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Walker 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 109 450 6 4.1 16 13 106 0

Walker Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0

