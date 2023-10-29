How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 29
There is a lot to be excited about on today's Liga MX schedule, including Atletico San Luis taking on Deportivo Toluca FC.
You will find info on live coverage of today's Liga MX action right here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Deportivo Toluca FC vs Atletico San Luis
Atletico San Luis is on the road to take on Deportivo Toluca FC at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Deportivo Toluca FC (-135)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+320)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch Club Santos Laguna vs FC Juarez
FC Juarez travels to take on Club Santos Laguna at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Tubi and ViX+
- Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (-140)
- Underdog: FC Juarez (+350)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs Atlas FC
Atlas FC travels to take on Club Tijuana de Caliente at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.
- Game Time: 11:06 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+135)
- Underdog: Atlas FC (+210)
- Draw: (+225)
