Malcolm Brogdon and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 102-97 loss to the Magic, Brogdon tallied 18 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Brogdon, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-110)

Over 14.5 (-110) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+128)

Over 4.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-169)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brogdon's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers allowed 110.9 points per game last year, third in the NBA.

On the boards, the 76ers gave up 41.2 rebounds per game last year, second in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 24.2 assists last season, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

On defense, the 76ers gave up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, fifth in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/14/2023 29 12 2 2 2 0 0 5/11/2023 30 16 6 2 4 0 1 5/9/2023 26 7 3 4 1 0 0 5/7/2023 36 19 8 2 5 0 0 5/5/2023 26 15 3 6 3 0 0 5/3/2023 24 23 6 2 6 1 0 5/1/2023 34 20 3 3 2 0 0 4/4/2023 28 18 4 3 2 0 0 2/25/2023 21 5 7 1 1 1 0 2/8/2023 35 19 5 3 2 0 0 10/18/2022 24 16 2 4 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.