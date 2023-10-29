Will Noah Fant Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Noah Fant was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Fant's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Fant has been targeted 13 times and has 12 catches for 194 yards (16.2 per reception) and zero TDs.
Noah Fant Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- D.K. Metcalf (FP/ribs): 22 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/knee): 22 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fant 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|12
|194
|85
|0
|16.2
Fant Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|4
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|2
|2
|63
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|25
|0
