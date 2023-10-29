Will Noah Fant Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 8?
Will Noah Fant pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.
Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Fant has hauled in 12 passes on 13 targets for 194 yards, averaging 38.8 yards per game.
- Fant does not have a TD reception this season in five games.
Noah Fant Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|4
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|2
|2
|63
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|25
|0
