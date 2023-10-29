Robert Williams III and the Portland Trail Blazers face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 102-97 loss to the Magic (his previous action) Williams produced six points.

Now let's break down Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-123)

Over 6.5 (-123) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-143)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers allowed 110.9 points per contest last year, third in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the NBA last season, giving up 41.2 per contest.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.2.

The 76ers were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Robert Williams III vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/14/2023 30 6 5 1 0 0 1 5/11/2023 28 10 9 1 0 2 0 5/9/2023 19 4 2 0 0 0 0 5/7/2023 14 4 2 1 0 1 0 5/5/2023 16 4 5 0 0 3 1 5/3/2023 22 2 7 4 0 3 0 5/1/2023 20 6 7 0 0 0 0 2/25/2023 31 14 8 1 0 0 1

