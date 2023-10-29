On Sunday, October 29 at 4:05 PM ET, the Seattle Seahawks will play the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field. Our computer model projects a victory for the Browns -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

From an offensive standpoint, the Seahawks rank 15th in the NFL with 330.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in total defense (322.2 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, the Browns are putting up 22.3 points per contest (15th-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL defensively (19.2 points given up per game).

Seahawks vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (+3.5) Over (37.5) Browns 25, Seahawks 18

Seahawks Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Seahawks have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Seattle has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

So far this season, two Seattle games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 37.5, 7.3 points fewer than the average total in Seahawks games thus far this season.

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Browns have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Cleveland games have gone over the point total twice this year.

This season, Browns games have resulted in an average scoring total of 39.5, which is two points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Seahawks vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 24 19.7 23.3 22.3 24.7 17 Cleveland 22.3 19.2 18.3 12.8 30.5 32

