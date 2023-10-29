Seahawks vs. Browns Injury Report — Week 8
Entering this week's action, the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) have 12 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Cleveland Browns (4-2) on Sunday, October 29 at Lumen Field, with kick-off at 4:05 PM .
Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Seahawks took on the Arizona Cardinals in their last game, winning 20-10.
Their last time out, the Browns won 39-38 over the Indianapolis Colts.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Evan Brown
|C
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Phil Haynes
|OG
|Calf
|Doubtful
|Bobby Wagner
|LB
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Rest
|Questionable
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Austin Faoliu
|NT
|Knee
|Out
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Knee
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Thigh
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Right shoulder
|Out
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Back
|Questionable
|Tony Fields II
|LB
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Alex Wright
|DE
|Head
|Full Participation In Practice
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|DE
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|OT
|Foot
|Questionable
|David Njoku
|TE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Other Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click here for Rams vs Cowboys
- Click here for Patriots vs Dolphins
- Click here for Texans vs Panthers
- Click here for Jets vs Giants
- Click here for Eagles vs Commanders
Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Seahawks or the Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seahawks Season Insights
- The Seahawks are putting up 330.2 yards per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 12th on defense with 322.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Seahawks are putting up 24 points per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 12th, surrendering 19.7 points per game.
- The Seahawks are putting up 224.2 passing yards per game on offense (13th in the NFL), and they rank 21st defensively with 235 passing yards allowed per game.
- Seattle is averaging 106 rushing yards per game on offense this year (20th in NFL), and is surrendering 87.2 rushing yards per game (sixth) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Seahawks have the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the league at +1, forcing seven turnovers (22nd in NFL) while turning it over six times (fourth in NFL).
Seahawks vs. Browns Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-190), Browns (+155)
- Total: 37.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.