Entering this week's action, the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) have 12 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Cleveland Browns (4-2) on Sunday, October 29 at Lumen Field, with kick-off at 4:05 PM .

The Seahawks took on the Arizona Cardinals in their last game, winning 20-10.

Their last time out, the Browns won 39-38 over the Indianapolis Colts.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice D'Wayne Eskridge WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Evan Brown C Hip Limited Participation In Practice Phil Haynes OG Calf Doubtful Bobby Wagner LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS Rest Questionable Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Questionable Noah Fant TE Toe Limited Participation In Practice Zach Charbonnet RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Austin Faoliu NT Knee Out Kenny McIntosh RB Knee Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kareem Hunt RB Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice Deshaun Watson QB Right shoulder Out Jerome Ford RB Ankle Questionable Harrison Bryant TE Hip Full Participation In Practice Marquise Goodwin WR Back Questionable Tony Fields II LB Hip Full Participation In Practice Alex Wright DE Head Full Participation In Practice Anthony Walker LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Questionable Amari Cooper WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Foot Questionable David Njoku TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

FOX

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks are putting up 330.2 yards per game on offense (15th in NFL), and they rank 12th on defense with 322.2 yards allowed per game.

The Seahawks are putting up 24 points per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 12th, surrendering 19.7 points per game.

The Seahawks are putting up 224.2 passing yards per game on offense (13th in the NFL), and they rank 21st defensively with 235 passing yards allowed per game.

Seattle is averaging 106 rushing yards per game on offense this year (20th in NFL), and is surrendering 87.2 rushing yards per game (sixth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Seahawks have the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the league at +1, forcing seven turnovers (22nd in NFL) while turning it over six times (fourth in NFL).

Seahawks vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)

Seahawks (-3.5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-190), Browns (+155)

Seahawks (-190), Browns (+155) Total: 37.5 points

