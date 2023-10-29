Seahawks vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Cleveland Browns (4-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Seattle Seahawks (4-2). The contest's over/under is listed at 38.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Seahawks can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Browns. The betting trends and insights for the Browns can be found in this article before they meet the Seahawks.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Seahawks vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Cleveland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-3.5)
|38
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-3.5)
|37.5
|-186
|+156
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Seattle vs. Cleveland Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Seahawks vs. Browns Betting Insights
- Seattle's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.
- The Seahawks have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.
- Two of Seattle's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
- Against the spread, Cleveland is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Browns are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.
- A pair of Cleveland six games in 2023 have hit the over.
Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17.5 (-111)
|-
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|53.5 (-118)
|-
|Geno Smith
|223.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+130)
|13.5 (-110)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
