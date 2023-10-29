Seahawks vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) host the Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
The betting trends and insights for the Seahawks and Browns can be found in this article before they match up on Sunday.
Seahawks vs. Browns Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Seahawks
|3.5
|38
|-190
|+155
Seahawks vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats
Seattle Seahawks
- Seattle's contests this year have an average total of 44.8, 6.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Seahawks have covered the spread four times in six games with a set spread.
- The Seahawks have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-1).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Seattle has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
Cleveland Browns
- The Browns and their opponents have scored more than 38 combined points twice this season.
- The average over/under for Cleveland's matchups this season is 39.5, 1.5 more points than this game's point total.
- The Browns have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.
- The Browns have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Cleveland has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.
Seahawks vs. Browns Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Seahawks
|24
|15
|19.7
|8
|44.8
|3
|6
|Browns
|22.3
|19
|19.2
|6
|39.5
|2
|6
Seahawks vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends
Seahawks
- Seattle has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.
- Seattle's past three contests have not hit the over.
- The Seahawks have scored 26 more points than their opponents this season (4.3 per game), and the Browns have scored only 19 more points than their opponents (3.1 per game).
Browns
- Cleveland has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.
- The Browns have gone over the total once in their past three contests.
- The Seahawks have scored 26 more points than their opponents this season (4.3 per game), and the Browns have scored just 19 more points than their opponents (3.1 per game).
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|43.7
|46
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.8
|25
|24.7
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|39.5
|39.8
|39
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.3
|21.5
|21
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-1
|0-3-1
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
