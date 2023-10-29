The Portland Trail Blazers, Shaedon Sharpe included, face the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Sharpe had 24 points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 102-97 loss versus the Magic.

In this article, we break down Sharpe's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-111)

Over 20.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)

Over 4.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-118)

Over 3.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the league last year, giving up 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers allowed 41.2 rebounds on average last season, second in the NBA.

The 76ers gave up 24.2 assists per game last season (sixth in the NBA).

On defense, the 76ers gave up 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last year, fifth in the NBA.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 17 1 2 1 0 0 1 1/19/2023 20 2 1 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.