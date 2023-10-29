The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (0-1). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game Information

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton recorded 18.0 points, 1.7 assists and 10.0 boards last season.

Jerami Grant put up 20.5 points last season, plus 2.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Anfernee Simons' numbers last season were 21.1 points, 2.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 made treys (fifth in NBA).

Malcolm Brogdon's numbers last season were 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc (third in NBA), with an average of 2.0 made treys.

Shaedon Sharpe recorded 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid put up 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season.

James Harden posted 21.0 points, 6.1 boards and 10.7 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Tobias Harris averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 2.5 assists. He made 50.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Tyrese Maxey collected 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He drained 48.1% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 2.7 triples per contest.

Last season, De'Anthony Melton put up 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He sank 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

76ers Trail Blazers 115.2 Points Avg. 113.4 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 48.7% Field Goal % 47.4% 38.7% Three Point % 36.5%

