The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -9.5 218.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

  • Portland played 60 games last season that ended with more than 218.5 points.
  • The average total points scored in Trail Blazers games last year (218.5) is 12.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.
  • The Trail Blazers won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 43 times.
  • Last season, Portland was the underdog 49 times and won 14, or 28.6%, of those games.
  • The Trail Blazers were 2-8 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +375 or more on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win by Portland, based on the moneyline, is 21.1%.

Trail Blazers vs 76ers Additional Info

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

  • The Trail Blazers were better against the spread on the road (22-19-0) than at home (17-24-0) last season.
  • In terms of the over/under, Portland's games went over 24 of 41 times at home (58.5%) last year, and 17 of 41 on the road (41.5%).
  • The Trail Blazers averaged just 2.5 more points per game last year (113.4) than the 76ers conceded (110.9).
  • When scoring more than 110.9 points, Portland went 29-16 versus the spread and 25-20 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Point Insights (Last Season)

Trail Blazers 76ers
113.4
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
29-16
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 27-7
25-20
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 32-2
117.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
23-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 38-13
23-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-11

