Trail Blazers vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-9.5
|218.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland played 60 games last season that ended with more than 218.5 points.
- The average total points scored in Trail Blazers games last year (218.5) is 12.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Trail Blazers won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 43 times.
- Last season, Portland was the underdog 49 times and won 14, or 28.6%, of those games.
- The Trail Blazers were 2-8 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +375 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by Portland, based on the moneyline, is 21.1%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Trail Blazers vs 76ers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- The Trail Blazers were better against the spread on the road (22-19-0) than at home (17-24-0) last season.
- In terms of the over/under, Portland's games went over 24 of 41 times at home (58.5%) last year, and 17 of 41 on the road (41.5%).
- The Trail Blazers averaged just 2.5 more points per game last year (113.4) than the 76ers conceded (110.9).
- When scoring more than 110.9 points, Portland went 29-16 versus the spread and 25-20 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Trail Blazers
|76ers
|113.4
|115.2
|19
|14
|29-16
|27-7
|25-20
|32-2
|117.4
|110.9
|23
|3
|23-11
|38-13
|23-11
|40-11
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.