Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - October 29
The injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) currently has two players on it. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 from Wells Fargo Center.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|18.0
|2.0
|4.0
|Ishmail Wainright
|SF
|Out
|Calf
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: Montrezl Harrell: Out (Knee)
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|76ers
|-9.5
|218.5
