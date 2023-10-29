The injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) currently has two players on it. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 from Wells Fargo Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18.0 2.0 4.0 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Calf

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Montrezl Harrell: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -9.5 218.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.