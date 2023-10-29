Tyler Lockett will be running routes against the best passing defense in the league when his Seattle Seahawks play the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Lockett's 27 grabs have yielded 289 yards (48.2 per game) and two TDs so far this season. He has been targeted on 40 occasions.

Lockett vs. the Browns

Lockett vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed five opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Cleveland has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Lockett will face the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns concede 149.2 passing yards per contest.

The Browns have the No. 4 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding six this season (one per game).

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-118)

Lockett Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Lockett has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

Lockett has 20.6% of his team's target share (40 targets on 194 passing attempts).

He has 289 receiving yards on 40 targets to rank 76th in NFL play with 7.2 yards per target.

Lockett has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of six). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has two total touchdowns this season (15.4% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

Lockett (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 21.9% of the time in the red zone (32 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 94 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 8 REC / 59 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

