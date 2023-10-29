When Will Dissly suits up for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dissly will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Dissly's stat line shows six catches for 56 yards. He posts 18.7 yards per game, having been targeted six times.

Having played three games this year, Dissly has not had a TD reception.

Will Dissly Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 4 0

Rep Will Dissly with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.