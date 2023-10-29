Will Will Dissly Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 8?
When Will Dissly suits up for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)
- Dissly's stat line shows six catches for 56 yards. He posts 18.7 yards per game, having been targeted six times.
- Having played three games this year, Dissly has not had a TD reception.
Will Dissly Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|3
|3
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|4
|0
