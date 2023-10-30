For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexander Wennberg a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

Wennberg is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Wennberg has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

