In the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Devin Shore to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore 2022-23 stats and insights

Shore scored in one of 47 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Shore produced no points on the power play last season.

Shore's shooting percentage last season was 3.0%. He averaged 0.4 shots per game.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

The Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

