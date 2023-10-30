Can we expect Jaden Schwartz lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

Schwartz has scored in three of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Schwartz's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

