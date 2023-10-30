The Seattle Kraken, Jaden Schwartz included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Schwartz interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Schwartz has averaged 16:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In three of nine games this season, Schwartz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In five of nine games this season, Schwartz has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Schwartz has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Schwartz hits the over on his points prop total is 52.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Schwartz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 9 Games 2 6 Points 0 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

