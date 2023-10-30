For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jared McCann a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

McCann averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

