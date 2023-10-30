Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Grant, in his most recent time out, had 17 points and two blocks in a 126-98 loss to the 76ers.

Below, we dig into Grant's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-106)

Over 17.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were ranked fourth in the league defensively last season, conceding 111.4 points per game.

The Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds on average last year, 10th in the league.

The Raptors gave up 26.2 assists per game last season (25th in the NBA).

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Raptors were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Jerami Grant vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 41 26 8 3 1 2 1 1/8/2023 40 14 5 0 1 1 1

