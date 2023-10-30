On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Jordan Eberle going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

Eberle has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Eberle's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

