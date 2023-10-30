Should you wager on Kailer Yamamoto to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Yamamoto stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Yamamoto scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

