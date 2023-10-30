The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) will host the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) on Monday, with the Lightning coming off a victory and the Kraken off a loss.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Kraken try to beat the Lightning.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 30 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 27th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 20 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 27 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (20 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 9 1 6 7 5 5 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 9 2 5 7 2 4 0% Jaden Schwartz 9 4 2 6 2 4 70% Jared McCann 9 4 1 5 2 0 60% Will Borgen 9 0 4 4 2 1 -

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in NHL play.

The Lightning's 29 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 22 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals over that span.

Lightning Key Players