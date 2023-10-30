The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) square off against the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) at Amalie Arena on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW. The Lightning knocked off the San Jose Sharks 6-0 in their most recent game, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Kraken vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-165) Kraken (+135) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in seven games this season, and won two (28.6%).

Seattle has been at least a +135 moneyline underdog three times this season, and lost each of those games.

The Kraken have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals just twice this season.

Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info

Kraken vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 29 (9th) Goals 20 (22nd) 24 (12th) Goals Allowed 30 (27th) 9 (4th) Power Play Goals 5 (16th) 1 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (12th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken have the NHL's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (20 total goals, 2.2 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 30 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 27th.

Their -10 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

