Kraken vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) square off against the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) at Amalie Arena on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW. The Lightning knocked off the San Jose Sharks 6-0 in their most recent game, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kraken vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-165)
|Kraken (+135)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in seven games this season, and won two (28.6%).
- Seattle has been at least a +135 moneyline underdog three times this season, and lost each of those games.
- The Kraken have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals just twice this season.
Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|29 (9th)
|Goals
|20 (22nd)
|24 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (27th)
|9 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (16th)
|1 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (12th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken have the NHL's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (20 total goals, 2.2 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 30 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 27th.
- Their -10 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.