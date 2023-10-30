Nikita Kucherov and Vince Dunn are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken meet at Amalie Arena on Monday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Dunn has scored one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out six assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with seven total points (0.8 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Oliver Bjorkstrand is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with seven total points this season. He has scored two goals and added five assists in nine games.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 1 1 2 1 at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 1

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Seattle's Jaden Schwartz is among the leading scorers on the team with six total points (four goals and two assists).

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Oct. 24 2 0 2 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 0 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Kucherov is Tampa Bay's top contributor with 11 points. He has six goals and five assists this season.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 2 1 3 6 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 2 0 2 7 at Sabres Oct. 17 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 10 points (two goals, eight assists) to the team.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 1 1 2 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 at Sabres Oct. 17 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.