Malcolm Brogdon and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 126-98 loss to the 76ers (his last game) Brogdon posted 18 points and five assists.

In this article we will look at Brogdon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-110)

Over 15.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)

Over 3.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Raptors conceded 111.4 points per contest last season, fourth in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Raptors were 10th in the league last season, allowing 42.3 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Raptors allowed 26.2 per contest last season, ranking them 25th in the league.

On defense, the Raptors conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 35 29 5 3 4 0 0 1/21/2023 35 23 7 2 3 1 1

