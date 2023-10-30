For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matthew Beniers a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Beniers stats and insights

Beniers is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Beniers has picked up two assists on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

