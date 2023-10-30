For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matthew Beniers a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Beniers stats and insights

  • Beniers is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • Beniers has picked up two assists on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

