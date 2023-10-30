The Seattle Kraken, with Matthew Beniers, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Beniers in that upcoming Kraken-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 18:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -12).

Through nine games this season, Beniers has yet to score a goal.

Beniers has registered a point in a game twice this season in nine games played, including multiple points once.

Beniers has an assist in two of nine games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Beniers goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 9 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

