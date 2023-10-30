Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
With nine games on the NHL menu Monday, you have plenty of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score
Bruins vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30
- Pastrnak's stats: 8 goals in 8 games
Jason Robertson (Stars) +120 to score
Stars vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30
- Robertson's stats: 1 goal in 6 games
Clayton Keller (Coyotes) +125 to score
Coyotes vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30
- Keller's stats: 4 goals in 7 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +130 to score
Penguins vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30
- Guentzel's stats: 2 goals in 8 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +140 to score
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30
- Eichel's stats: 3 goals in 9 games
Brayden Point (Lightning) +140 to score
Lightning vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30
- Point's stats: 2 goals in 8 games
Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) +140 to score
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30
- Marchessault's stats: 3 goals in 9 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +140 to score
Penguins vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30
- Crosby's stats: 5 goals in 8 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +140 to score
Lightning vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30
- Kucherov's stats: 6 goals in 8 games
Roope Hintz (Stars) +145 to score
Stars vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30
- Hintz's stats: 2 goals in 5 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.