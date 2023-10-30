Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (1-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and ROOT Sports NW.
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 116 - Trail Blazers 97
Trail Blazers vs Raptors Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Raptors (- 7.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-18.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (217.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 212.7
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- On offense, the Trail Blazers averaged 113.4 points per game (19th-ranked in league) last year. They allowed 117.4 points per contest at the other end of the court (23rd-ranked).
- Portland averaged only 40.5 boards per game (third-worst in NBA), and allowed 43.2 boards per contest (14th-ranked).
- The Trail Blazers averaged 24.2 assists per game, which ranked them 22nd in the NBA.
- Portland was 19th in the NBA with 13.7 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 19th with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.
- With 12.9 threes per game, the Trail Blazers ranked eighth in the NBA. They owned a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 13th in the league.
