Shaedon Sharpe and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates will match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent action, a 126-98 loss to the 76ers, Sharpe tallied 20 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Sharpe's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-120)

Over 19.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Over 4.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Over 3.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Sharpe's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 111.4 points per contest.

Allowing 42.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Raptors were 10th in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 26.2 assists last year, the Raptors were the 25th-ranked team in the league.

On defense, the Raptors gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 19 6 1 0 0 1 1 1/8/2023 14 3 0 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.