The Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Toronto Raptors (1-2) on October 30, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Trail Blazers vs Raptors Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Raptors gave up to their opponents (49.1%).

Portland went 19-9 when it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Raptors ranked second in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Trail Blazers ranked 25th.

The Trail Blazers averaged just 2.0 more points per game last year (113.4) than the Raptors allowed (111.4).

When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Portland went 25-18.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Trail Blazers put up 115.6 points per game last season, 4.4 more than they averaged on the road (111.2).

The Trail Blazers conceded more points at home (119.3 per game) than on the road (115.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (12.2 per game) than at home (13.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Trail Blazers Injuries