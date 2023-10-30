Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Gourde's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Yanni Gourde vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde's plus-minus this season, in 16:51 per game on the ice, is 0.

Gourde has scored a goal in one of nine games this year.

In two of nine games this year, Gourde has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Gourde has had an assist in one of nine games this year.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Gourde hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Gourde having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 9 Games 2 2 Points 1 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

