Can we anticipate Andrei Kuzmenko lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Nashville Predators at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuzmenko stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Kuzmenko's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.