Will Andrei Kuzmenko Score a Goal Against the Predators on October 31?
Can we anticipate Andrei Kuzmenko lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Nashville Predators at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuzmenko stats and insights
- In two of eight games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Predators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Kuzmenko has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Kuzmenko's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
