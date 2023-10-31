The Vancouver Canucks, Andrei Kuzmenko included, will face the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kuzmenko are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 15:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Kuzmenko has twice scored a goal in a game this season in eight games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Kuzmenko has a point in five of eight games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Kuzmenko has an assist in four of eight games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kuzmenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 8 Games 4 6 Points 5 2 Goals 3 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.