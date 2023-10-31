Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Predators on October 31?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Anthony Beauvillier a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Beauvillier stats and insights
- Beauvillier is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (three shots).
- Beauvillier has no points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
