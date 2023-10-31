Will Brock Boeser Score a Goal Against the Predators on October 31?
Should you wager on Brock Boeser to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Boeser stats and insights
- In three of eight games this season, Boeser has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 24.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.