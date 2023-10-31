Should you wager on Brock Boeser to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boeser stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Boeser has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 24.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.