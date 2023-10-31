Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Nashville Predators at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Arena. Looking to wager on Boeser's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brock Boeser vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:46 per game on the ice, is +8.

Boeser has netted a goal in a game three times this year in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Boeser has a point in six of eight games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Boeser has an assist in three of eight games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Boeser goes over his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 8 Games 3 9 Points 2 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

